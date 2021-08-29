Left welcomes resolution, scrapping of contract farming

Chennai :

“Farmers are protesting in Delhi for over 10 months in seeking repeal of the three farms laws passed by the union government. Rather than finding a solution to the protest, the government is keen on enforcing the laws which would completely destroy the livelihood of the farmers and they would be turned into a slave of corporates,” CPI state secretary R Mutharasan said in a statement.





He added that his party has been conducting people’s parliament across the state to adopt a resolution seeking repeal of the three farm laws and sending the same to the Cabinet secretary.





“As per the electoral promise made by the DMK, a resolution has been adopted seeking repeal of the farm laws and also a bill was tabled to repeal the farm law passed by the AIADMK government, ” he said.





CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan said that it is a matter of pride that the state Assembly has passed a resolution against the farms laws extending support to the farmers who were protesting in Delhi for 10 months.





“We will oppose the farm laws that are against the farmers and his livelihood, snatching state rights and encouraging hoarding, ” he tweeted.