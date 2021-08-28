Walkout of AIADMK MLAs an act of betrayal: Minister Thangam Thennarasu

Chennai :

Thennarasu came strongly at the AIADMK calling the party's walkout while moving the resolution as "an act of betrayal." He said this act of the opposition party exposes its "two-facedness", apparently referring to AIADMK's different takes on Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on the farm laws and its walkout while passing the resolution against the contentious farm laws.





The DMK leader said the laws were anti-farmer and it is imperative to oppose such legislations. This resolution is for the farmers' wellbeing and there is no politics involved.