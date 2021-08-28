Constitute Tamil Nadu Press Council in 3 months: HC to TN government

Chennai :

The order also stated that a retired Supreme Court or High Court Judge should helm the Council and supervise elections in the journalist organisations.





It further stated that the Press Council alone is empowered to grant land patta, bus passes and other facilities to the press people. Also, recognition of a journalist organisation solely rests on the Council's discretion.





The Madras High Court has given four weeks time to the government to file a report on forming the Press Council and announcement of elections for the journalist organisations.