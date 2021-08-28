Technical dysfunction has caused the flyover collapse: Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan

Chennai :

The minister said the fault in hydraulic machine was the cause of this accident. The machine was not properly tested before employing it in work, he added. Madurai's district collector Anish Sekar has ensured strict action against people whose negligence enabled the tragedy.





In the initial probe it was learned that the workers weren't trained well. After further investigation, the collector would take a call on continuing the project.





An under-construction flyover in Madurai collapsed on Saturday, resulting in one casualty. Two others were severely injured.





The flyover is planned for Madurai's Chettikulam. A portion of the flyover crumbled when the workers were going about their usual task.