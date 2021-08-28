Under-construction flyover collapse in Madurai, one dead

Chennai :

The flyover is planned for Madurai's Chettikulam. A portion of the flyover crumbled when the workers were going about their usual task.





With no time to take cover from the tragedy, two workers were injured and Uttar Pradesh's Akash Singh (45) had died in the accident. The injured were taken to Madurai Rajaji government hospital.





The firemen and cops arrived on the spot to ensure safety of the workers and to preempt traffic jam that could be caused due to the flyover collapse.