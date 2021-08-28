TN Assembly passes resolution ‘unanimously’ against GoIs farm laws

Chennai :

The resolution moved by Chief Minister M K Stalin was passed ‘unanimously’ in the House by voice vote with the support of all parties except the Opposition AIADMK and BJP, which walked out in protest of the same. The DMK-led Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly became the seventh in the country to pass a resolution against the three farm laws enacted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi led union government last year.





Moving a resolution immediately after the House was convened for the day, Stalin said the three laws enacted by the union government with the intention to develop agriculture and protect farmers welfare do not serve the purpose. “Farmers say it destroys agriculture. They have been protesting for 385 days. Free India has not seen such an uprising,” Stalin said, wondering if this was the way to respect the voice of people in a democracy?





Remarking that they have the duty to oppose the three farm laws, which were passed without consulting states and which attempts to destabilize the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation and snatch the rights of states, the CM said the farmers would not gain anything from the laws. Farmers fear that they would lose their land rights and only private players would benefit from it, he said, adding that they were passing a resolution to uphold federal principles, protect state’s rights and stop agriculture from being controlled by private players.





Deputy Leader of Opposition, O Panneerselvam, who led the party MLAs out of the House in protest of the resolution, asked the government to wait for the order of the Supreme Court, which has stayed the laws, and lead a state delegation to get clarification from the union government. PMK, which did not oppose the resolution, sought suitable amendments to the farm laws by the Centre. DMK’s ally Congress wholeheartedly welcomed the resolution.