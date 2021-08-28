DMK, AIADMK spar over resolution against farm laws

Chennai :

Deputy Leader of Opposition O Panneerselvam, speaking on the motion to adopt the resolution, set the tone for it by charging the ruling DMK with moving the resolution in haste. Citing the Supreme Court stay on the three farm legislations, Panneerselvam asked the state government to lead a delegation to the national capital to parley with the union government.





Chief minister M K Stalin, who sought to intervene, told the House, “When I met the PM in New Delhi after becoming Chief Minister, I told him about this. But we have not received any reply for it so far.”





“We are only fulfilling the promise we made to the people during the polls. Hence, I earnestly and rightfully appeal to you to facilitate the unanimous passage of the resolution. We chose to use the word unanimous in the resolution hoping that you would support it.”





As Panneerselvam reiterated on discussing with the union government, Leader of the House Duraimurugan asked, “How many letters did you write (to the union government on the issue) when you were in power? The farm laws were passed by the union govt without consulting you. Our chief minister has moved the resolution for that too.”





Joining the offensive, Stalin said, “Legislative Assemblies of several states have moved a resolution against the three farm laws. You claim to be with the farmers always. But, why are you hesitant? We are doing something you could not do. Hence, help pass the resolution unanimously.”





A dissatisfied OPS subsequently marshalled his MLAs out of the House after stating in the House that they were walking out as the government was only keen on passing the resolution, without paying heed to the AIADMK’s views.





Unperturbed, Duraimurugan sought unanimous passage of the resolution and said, “As per Assembly rules, a resolution could be passed unanimously if all members present in the House support it. That way, you ask the members present in the House if they support it unanimously. If they say yes. It should be considered as passed unanimously.” Speaker M Appavu obliged and did the same, passing the resolution ‘unanimously’ by voice vote.





To the surprise of the AIADMK members, who returned shortly thereafter, Duraimurugan asked the Speaker to expunge certain remarks of his on the issue without the Opposition praying for it. “I have huge respect for annan (brother) Duraimurugan. He knows my situation very well,” said a virtually satisfied Panneerselvam, after quoting a Tamil adage suggesting that he was caught between devil and deep sea.