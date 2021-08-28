Sharing live location in social media could jeopardise privacy: Lavanya IPS

Chennai :

“With COVID-19 pandemic, there are a lot of online sessions happening, and it has become a necessity also where people become much exposed to online activities. It is where people should know how to balance it, and does not intrude on privacy and create unnecessary problems. The session was addressed to the parents and working women and it is not for students, because their understanding is different, and even some teachers were part of the session,” said Sridhar VS, Managing Trustee, Penn.





The session was addressed by SP Lavanya IPS, Additional Superintendent of Police (Women and Children Safety ), Dindigul, who is an expert on cyber security. She has shared some of her personal experiences with online abuse.





“Recently, we came across a case in Salem, where a girl used to post her pictures on social media, and a guy has morphed her photo into a nude picture. Though she had informed her parents about the incident, however, they did not trust her. So, we ended her life,” said Lavanya IPS.





“Avoid sharing live location to unknown people through social media, instead, it should be sent to family members and trusted people to ensure safety. People, share locations in unnecessary situations like when they are traveling in auto they won’t share location, but sometimes they do while going for birthday party or hotels,” she added.