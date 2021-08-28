Tamil Nadu Assembly adopts resolution moved by CM MK Stalin, urging Centre to withdraw three agriculture-related legislation

Chennai :

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Saturday passed an unanimous resolution against the three farm laws of the union govt.





Opposition AIADMK & BJP staged a protest and walked out as O Panneerselvan cited Supreme Court stay and asked the Chief Minister MK Stalin to meet Prime Minister Modi and discuss the issue.





The AIADMK leader also urged the state not to move the resolution in haste. He questioned if the matter was discussed with the central government.





Answering his query, MK Stalin said, “I met the Prime Minister and held a discussion about repealing or scrapping the farm laws, but I have not received any reply so far. We made a poll promise to the people that we would pass an Assembly resolution against the farm laws and now we are fulfilling our poll promises one by one,” Stalin said.





Duraimurugan asked the deputy leader of opposition to categorically state if they are supporting or opposing it. Later, the state Assembly passed resolution against the three farm laws.





More details awaited.