HC allows investigation to continue in Kodanad case

Chennai :

Justice M Nirmal Kumar who had reserved orders on a plea moved by the prosecution witness ‘Anubhav’ Ravi of AIADMK Amma Peravai in Coimbatore, to restrain the State police from commencing further investigations in the case, found no impediment in holding further investigations in the case.





The court also set aside the petitioner’s contention that the police had commenced further investigations in the case even without prior approval of the magistrate concerned, which was contrary to Supreme Court directions which held that such prior approval is a must. On the other hand, the State, while ruling out any political motive behind commencing further investigations, submitted that Section 173 (8) of CrPC does not specify such prior permission from the magistrate. Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram had submitted that the prosecution is ultimately going to reveal the truth and there was no intention to malign anyone.





Ravi, was reportedly acquainted with prime accused Kanagaraj (since dead) when the latter was a driver to one of his friends in Chennai. However, the police on finding that Ravi was also known to the surviving prime accused KV Sayan, included him as one of the prosecution witnesses.





Ooty court adjourns hearing to Sept 2





The District Sessions Court in Udhagamandalam on Friday posted the next hearing in the sensational Kodanad heist-murder case to September 2. On the day of the next hearing, the Kodanad estate manager, Tangedco official and forensic experts have been asked to appear as witnesses. There was much anticipation that the prosecution would submit a report on the inquiry with prime accused KV Sayan and slain driver Kanagaraj’s brother Dhanabal as they were recently interrogated, especially since speculations were rife that they revealed names of a few AIADMK leaders. However, no report was submitted.