New guidelines out before school, college reopening

Chennai :

With educational institutions, including schools, set to open from September 1, the State government issued fresh SOPs for both higher and school education.





Based on recommendations of an expert team of doctors and public health specialists, the new guidelines state that in universities and colleges, physical classes would be conducted on rotation basis. Existing UG and PG second-year students pursuing BA, B.Sc, B.Com, BL, BCA, BBA, and MCA will attend classes on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Third-year students will come on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. Second-year MA, M.Sc, M.Com, MBA, ME, M.Sc, ML, M.Tech (Agri), and M.V.Sc students will have classes on all six days.





Likewise, second-year B.E, B.Tech, B.Sc (Agri) students will have classes on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday and third-year students will attend classes on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. However, fourth-year students will have classes on all six days. For second and fourth-year students studying five-year degree courses such as B.Arc, B.V.Sc law course, classes will be on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday; third and second-year students will attend on alternative days.





In addition, colleges should prepare a policy to restrict outside experts on campuses, study tours, and field works. All extracurricular activities should be avoided where physical distancing is not possible.





All faculty members should be encouraged to share e-content with students. For first-year students, after admissions, an orientation programme should be conducted for a few days and then online classes may be held.











