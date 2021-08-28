Typewriting, shorthand exams from Sept 18

Chennai :

The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), which controls all institute of commerce education, would conduct exams in batch and rotation-wise.





In a notification, the directorate said typewriting and shorthand exams for both junior and senior grades would be held from September 18 to September 28.





Each day, exams for four batches for typewriting and shorthand would be held. A senior official from DoTE said about 1.5 lakh students would appear for typewriting exams in both junior and senior grades this year.





As per the usual schedule, technical exams would be conducted twice a year, one in February and another in August. However, due to the pandemic and lockdown measures, these exams could not be conducted in August 2020 and February 2021.





L Senthil, president, Tamil Nadu Typewriting Computer Institutes Association(TNTCIA), said nearly 1.75 lakh students who had registered to appear for technical exams have lost more than a year seniority in getting jobs, as the exams could not be conducted twice.





There are about 3,500 commerce institutions, including about 300 in Chennai, across the State imparting training in typewriting, computer and shorthand skills besides commerce short-term courses.