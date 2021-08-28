Ruckus after Pudukai district AIADMK panchayat chief announces shifting to DMK

Thiruchirapalli :

Of the 22 district panchayat union wards, DMK had won 11 wards while its ally Congress secured two. The AIADMK had won eight wards and its ally TMC one. Despite falling short of majority, the AIADMK managed to win the chairperson post in the indirect vote that was held when the party was in power.





Following this, T Jayalakshmi of AIADMK became the chairperson, which created trouble within the DMK-led alliance as she secured majority with support of three votes from its ward members, while DMK candidate S Kalaivani obtained only 10 votes.





On Friday, the district panchayat council meeting was scheduled at 11 am, but before it commenced, the chairperson declared her decision to join DMK. Learning this, the DMK members stayed away from the meeting while only six AIADMK members attended it.





Before the meeting began, the opposition members raised slogans against Jayalakshmi for switching camps and demanded her disqualification under anti-defection law. They said they would approach the court seeking this, went on raising slogans against her. Following this, the council secretary announced postponement of the meeting until further orders.





Even as the sloganeering were on, Jayalakshmi remained in the chairperson’s cabin and did not come out.