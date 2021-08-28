Unscheduled powercuts down in TN, scheduled trippings up, shows data

Chennai :

Of the nine administrative regions of Tangedco, Chennai North alone has reported more unscheduled trippings between August 1 and 15 this year than the previous year.





According to the data, the Chennai North region reported 438 unscheduled trippings during August 1-15 this year compared to 291 last year. However, the breakdowns that lasted for more than 30 minutes have come down to 46 in August 2021 to 210 last year.





But other regions — Chennai South, Madurai, Coimbatore, Erode, Thirunelveli, Tiruchy, Vellore, and Villupuram — recorded less number of unscheduled trippings this year than the previous year in the first fortnight of August.





In case of scheduled trippings from August 1 to 15, it has gone up in Chennai North, Coimbatore, Erode, Tirunelveli, and Villupuram regions this year compared to the previous year.





A senior Tangedco official said the increase in the scheduled trippings was largely due to periodic maintenance works undertaken to keep the distribution network in good condition to avoid unscheduled power cuts.





“After the massive maintenance works undertaken by the electricity board, complaints of power cuts have come down. We have taken up works to upgrade the capacity of distribution transformers across the state to ensure quality supply of power,” the official added.





Once the capacity of the transformer is upgraded as per the demand, the tripping of transformers could be avoided which is one of the main reasons for outages during the nighttime in the city, the official noted.