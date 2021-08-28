EPS, OPS seek stay on personal appearance in defamation case

Chennai :

Justice M Nirmalkumar, before whom arguments prevailed on behalf of both EPS and OPS seeking stay of criminal defamation case filed by Pugazhendhi, wherein a special court had summoned both of them to appear before it on September 14, adjourned the case to September 13.





The court held that the plea for stay on their appearance before the special court would be considered on that day.





The top AIADMK leaders had moved separate petitions seeking to quash the defamation petition against them and in the meanwhile stay the proceedings and exempt them from appearing in person.





In the defamation plea following his expulsion from the party on June 14, Pugazhendhi submitted that the news about his expulsion was circulated in electronic, print and social media. He claimed that the content of the letter tarnished his reputation among party cadre.





He accused the two leaders of committing an offence punishable under IPC sections relating to defamation, as the imputations were without justifications.





The special court, which took the complaint on file, summoned the appearance of Palaniswami and Panneerselvam on August 24. But citing their preoccupation with the Assembly session as a reason, the court adjourned their appearance date to September 14, for which the former chief ministers have sought a stay.