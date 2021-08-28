Vellore officials enumerate unvaccinated in biz establishments

The local body staff in Vellore are conducting an enumeration of owners and staff of businesses and commercial establishments who are yet to be vaccinated.
Vellore: This is being done followed order by Collector B Kumaravel Pandian and Corporation Commissioner C Sankaran. The exercise is expected to take some time to complete, as there are about 5,000 shops and commercial premises in each of the Corporation’s four zones. Businesses have been told that both owners and staff should take both doses of the vaccine, and were warned that failure to comply would result in stiff fine and even sealing of the premises. Keen to prevent a third wave of the pandemic, officials are hoping that all would cooperate.
Conversations