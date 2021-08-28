Performance based maintenance contract system for roads abolished

State Highways Minister EV Velu on Friday announced that the existing Performance Based Maintenance Contract (PBMC) or locally referred to as the package system will be abolished.
Chennai: “The cost of the roads laid under PBMC is higher than the cost laid by the state government as for every km the cost is higher by Rs 50,000. Apart from that many local contractors have lost their jobs under the PBMC and with the permission of the Chief Minister I announce that the PBMA system will be abolished,” said Velu, in the Assembly. The issue was raised in the Assembly by CVMP Ezhilarasan. Speaking on the issue Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami said, all the works allotted were based on e-tendering in which tender was allotted in a transparent manner and not to benefit any particular family.
