Shift Assembly to Omandurar complex: Cong MLA

Chennai:

He placed the request while participating in the debate on demand for grants for PWD in the Assembly. Citing how the Assembly session was being temporarily conducted in Kalaivanar Arangam for want of space, Rajkumar said that a vast facility constructed with due care by former CM M Karunanidhi for the purpose was available and the Assembly Secretariat should be shifted to the complex after moving the hospital to an alternative location. The treasury benches however, did not respond to the issue.