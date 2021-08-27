Charge sheet filed against four more accused in Pollachi sexual assault case

Coimbatore :

Already, the CBI has filed a charge sheet against five persons on charges of sexually exploiting several girls and video recording the act to extort money. Four more persons T Herone Paul, Arulanandham, an expelled AIADMK functionary, ‘bike’ Babu and Arun Kumar were arrested by the sleuths so far this year. Of them, Arun Kumar was among the latest to be arrested last month.





The CBI filed a charge sheet against them in a special court. The development comes in the wake of the Madras High Court recently issuing a direction to conduct daily hearings to complete the case within six months.





Nine women, who were sexually exploited by the gang, had given their testimonies in the case so far. After the sexual assault incident triggered national outrage, the CBI took over the case in April 2019.