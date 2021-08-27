TN posts 1,542 COVID-19 infections, 21 fatalities

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu on Friday registered 1,542 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall case count to 26,08,748, while the toll soared to 34,835 with 21 people succumbing to the deadly virus.





Recoveries outnumbered new infections with 1,793 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 25,56,116, leaving 17,797 active cases, a medical bulletin said.





A total of 1,62,487 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 4.16 crore.





As many as four districts accounted for majority of new cases with Coimbatore leading with 231, Chennai 162, Erode 122, Chengalpet 126.





Ramanathapuram and Perambalur saw the least number of infections at 5 each.





Twenty eight districts reported new cases in double digits, while there were no fresh deaths in 27 districts.





Among the 21 fatalities, three of the deceased were without comorbidity or pre-existing illness.





A private lab in Erode was recently accorded approval to hold Covid1 testing pushing the overall number of facilities operating in the state to 288, the bulletin said.