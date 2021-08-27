1008 saplings planted in Srirangam temple land

Thiruchirapalli :

According to temple sources, the recent visit to the temple by the HR and CE minister had suggested the temple authorities ensure proper maintenance of the temple properties including the temple land. Based on the suggestion, the temple administration had made some maintenance work at the 1.70 acre Awarthope located at No1 Tollgate near Bikshandarkoil. They levelled the ground and planted 1008 saplings of 24 varieties of trees, especially of indigenous varieties.





The planting of sapling commenced after a special pooja by the temple priest Sundar Bhattar at ‘Esanya moolai’ of the land. The saplings were donated by Deiva Jothi from Chennai. Srirangam Joint Commissioner S Marimuthu, Tiruchy and Perambalur districts zonal Joint Commissioner Aranga Sudarshan, Srirangam Temple Manager Uma and others took part in the event and planted saplings.