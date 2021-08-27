MNM chief Kamal welcomes 7.5 pc quota for govt school students

Chennai :

"MNM welcomes the bill providing 7.5 per cent reservation for government school students in professional courses. As the enrolment rate of government and aided colleges is very low, the internal quota should be increased to 10 per cent, as recommended by the commission, " he tweeted.





இளநிலை தொழிற்கல்விப் படிப்புகளில் அரசுப்பள்ளி மாணவர்களுக்கு 7.5% உள் ஒதுக்கீடு எனும் சட்டமுன்வடிவை மக்கள் நீதி மய்யம் வரவேற்கிறது. (1/2) — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) August 26, 2021





The State government set apart 7.5 per cent reservation on a “preferential basis” to the government school students for admissions to engineering, agriculture, veterinary, law, and other professional degree courses offered in government, aided, and private institutions in the State.





The quota bill, introduced in the Assembly by Chief Minister MK Stalin, applies to those who studied in State-run schools from Class 6 to 12 standard. This came after the recommendation of the commission under former chief justice of Delhi High Court, Justice (retd) D Murugesan.