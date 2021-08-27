AIADMK leader Maithreyan urges CM MK Stalin to speed up Jaya's death probe

Chennai :

The AIADMK leader in a statement said that the justice Arumughasamy commission formed by the AIADMK government has completed 90 per cent of the probe and at this juncture, the Apollo Hospitals which treated the AIADMK leader has obtained an interim stay with Supreme Court thus putting on halt on the issue for more than two years.





In 2017, as AIADMK MP I submitted a petition to the former President Pranab Mukherjee, but till now there is no clarity on this issue. It has been more than four years since the demise of the AIADMK leader and the controversy needs to be put to rest through a finding.





The DMK during its poll manifesto promised to settle the matter through a fair investigation. Crores of public money is already spent on the justice Arumughasamy commission and the matter is yet to conclude.





Any AIADMK cadre would like to hear that there is no mystery in the death of our leader Jayalalithaa and whatever be the outcome, the case should come to an end and should not prolong wasting public money, statement said. Further, the next 100 days would mark the fifth death anniversary of our party leader and I hope this case is resolved with the intervention of CM and solved before the 5th anniversary of Amma, the statement said.





When contacted former MP Maithreyan on his appeal to the arch-rival DMK, the AIADMK leader said it is the state’s responsibility to handle the judicial commissions. The DMK had promised to attend to this issue in their poll manifesto and by concluding the case both the public and the AIADMK cadres would get clarity on this issue, he added.