Special vaccination camps for school staff as schools set to open on September 1

Chennai :

Health Minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated a special vaccination camp at Manthope Girls Higher Secondary School in Saidapet. "A total of 81.32 percent non-teaching staff and 90.11 percent teaching staff have been vaccinated in Tamil Nadu so far. As per the Chief Minister's instructions, 100 percent vaccination of teachers and other staff in the schools should be ensured."





The special camps have been opened for the staff members and their family members. "Many people have not yet put the second dose and camps will help to ensure that they complete both the doses. The school authorities need to keep a check on the vaccination of the staff," he added.





At least 2.85 crores vaccines have been received in the State and 21.60 lakh have been used in the private sector hospitals and vaccination centers. A total of 2.81 crore people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu as on Thursday. The total vaccination in the State is to cross three crore doses on Friday.





Health Minister added that the vaccination performance in Tamil Nadu has increased since July, which is why the allotment of vaccines was increased in the month of August. We hope that the Union Government will increase the allotment of vaccines further after seeing an intensified vaccination performance in the State, he said.