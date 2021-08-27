Tamil Nadu issues fresh SOPs for reopening schools from September 1

Chennai :

It was announced by the Tamil Nadu government that the schools in the state will be reopened to students from Class 9 – Class 12. Accordingly, fresh guidelines were issued by the government on Friday.





As per the latest guidelines, the school managements have to make necessary arrangements for students who prefer to take up the classes online. Schools are advised to follow social distancing by permitting only 20 students per class room.





Necessary arrangements have to be made to conduct classes on alternative days if there are no additional classrooms to accommodate 20 students in a class room.





It was also announced that teachers, students and all staff members must wear masks. Schools will remain open for 6 days per week.





Following a dip in the number of fresh COVID cases, the State government had earlier announced a slew of relaxations including reopening of schools and colleges from September 1.





According to a release from the government, schools would be allowed to operate from September 1 for Classes 9 to 12 while for Classes 1 to 8, a decision would be taken after September 15. All Colleges, including polytechnics, would also be allowed to reopen from September 1 and classes would be held on a rotational basis. The State also insisted that all teaching and non-teaching staff of schools and colleges should mandatorily get inoculated.