Only 0.83 pc Anna Univ students from govt schools: Ponmudi

Chennai :

Justifying the 7.5% reservation to government school students in admission to professional courses on preferential basis, Ponmudi, replying to the debate on demand for grants for his department, said only 0.83% of students admitted to Anna University in 2020-21 were from government schools. Pointing out that the volume of students in engineering, veterinary, fisheries, law and agriculture colleges from the government schools was only 6.14%, 3%, 3.7%, 3.3% and 6.79%, respectively, he reasoned that the 7.5% reservation for government schools students in professional courses was aimed at increasing the enrolment of government school students in non-medical courses like engineering.





Also recalling the demand from various members for augmenting the seat capacity of government colleges, the minister also informed the House that the seat capacity in government colleges would be increased by 25%.