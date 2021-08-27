OFT launches Down Folding Butt version of assault rifle

The stages of Down Folding Butt rifle launched by OFT on display

Thiruchirapalli :

The indigenous product - Down Folding Butt Version of 7.62 x 39mm Tiruchy Assault Rifle (TAR) - is a powerful individual automatic weapon designed to destroy the enemy in single and burst firing mode.





It is a single shot Rifle in normal mode, but can be used in burst mode also. By firing in burst mode in short series, a group or single targets at a range of up to 500 m can be destroyed. However, the destructive effect of the TAR is up to a range of 1,350 m.





The OFT developed and manufactured the TAR down folding butt version to meet the customer requirement as some of the CAPF units, State Police and RPF required the Down folding butt version for quick and easy movement of personnel in guard and patrolling duty.





The overall length of the TAR-Down folding butt is 900 mm in butt open condition and 650 mm in butt folded condition.





The assault rifle was launched by General Manager, Ordnance Factory, Tiruchy Sanjay Dwivedi, and Additional General Managers Rajiv Jain and AK Singh on Wednesday evening in the presence of Joint General Managers V Gunasekaran and S Krishnaswamy.