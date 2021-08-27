Tamilisai creates history by becoming 1st L-G to address UT House in Tamil

Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday urged the elected representatives to work hard under the guidance of Chief Minister N Rangasamy to fulfil the expectations of the people and make the UT prosperous, free from poverty and unemployment in course of time.
Puducherry: It may be pointed out that for the first time in the history of Puducherry Legislative Assembly the L-G’s address was in Tamil as the post of the Lt Governor is being occupied by a Tamilian. Hitherto the L-G’s address will be in English and the Speaker will read out the Tamil version. Addressing the Legislative Assembly to inaugurate the Budget session, Tamilisai said that the government is making all-out efforts to contain COVID-19 pandemic. In a related development, NR Congress MLA P Rajavelu who represents Nettapakkam was on Thursday elected unopposed as the Deputy Speaker of Assembly.
