Anti-COVID vigil intensified along inter-state borders in Kumari, Theni

Anti-COVID measures have been intensified along inter-state borders along Kerala in Kanniyakumari and Theni districts to prevent spread of the virus.
Madurai: According to Kanniyakumari Deputy Director of Health Services, Meenakshi, all four check posts at Kaliyakavilai, Netta, Choozhal and Kakkavilai have come under strict monitoring of teams comprising officials from Departments of Health, Revenue and Police. Only those fully vaccinated against COVID or possessing RT PCR negative certificate effective from the last 72 hours, were allowed through these check posts. The district records about 20 to 24 cases after taking a seven day moving average for the last ten days, she said. In Theni district also similar measures are being taken at check posts in Kumuli, Cumbummettu and Bodimettu round the clock. Nearly 4.15 lakh people have been covered under vaccination drive, Theni Collector MV Muralidharan said.
