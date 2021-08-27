Woman among seven booked for selling girl children in Tirunelveli

The Mukkudal police in Tirunelveli booked a case against 7 persons, including a woman, who illegally sold her girl child with the aid of child traffickers.
Madurai: All those accused are absconding, sources said. Tirunelveli SP N Manivannan said a special team has been engaged in nabbing the accused. Sources said the key accused Devi of Tirupur, who resides at Mylapuram near Mukkudal, illegally sold her two-year-old girl child Dharsana for Rs 30,000 to a childless couple –John Edward and Arputham through child traffickers Vyagammal Mary and Margaret Deepa of Mylapuram. Meanwhile, Devi delivered another female child recently and sold it to another childless couple Gnanamichael Sebastian and Amala Fathima. The couple from Tenkasi gave Devi Rs 1.15 lakh inclusive of delivery expenses, before taking away the baby. However, the crime came to light when there were issues between Devi and the child traffickers over sharing the money.
Conversations