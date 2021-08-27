Nepali woman kills 2 kids, self in Kovai, another suicide in Pattukottai

A 22-year-old woman from Nepal committed suicide after hanging her two children in Coimbatore on Thursday.
Coimbatore: Police identified the deceased as Tongala, wife of Rajkumar and her two children, a three-year-old girl and one-year-old boy. Police said Rajkumar, who is working as a daily wager in a cattle farm, had gone home in the afternoon for lunch. They were staying in the Kuppanur area. As he found the door locked from inside, Rajkumar saw through the window and found his wife and two children hanging. He broke into the house and also informed Perur police, who rushed to the spot and sent the bodies for post mortem at Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH). Police are inquiring Rajkumar to know the exact reason for their extreme step. Meanwhile in Pattukottai, a woman, mother of two, reportedly hanged herself over quarrel with husband. Her kin protested seeking detailed investigation against her husband and mother-in-law.
Conversations