Two quacks prescribe allopathy drugs, one arrested, another flees

Two quacks, both practicing allopathic medicine without the requisite qualifications, were put out of practice by medical officials on Wednesday.
Tiruvannamalai: While Kalasapakkam police based on a complaint by a local medical officer secured Sankar (50) of Kodikuppam village, another quack identified as Pakinanathan (40) of Adi Annamalai on the Tiruvannamalai Girivalam path who was operating both a medical shop and clinic from his house escaped when health officials landed there. Police and health officials seized allopathy medicines and equipment at both places and sealed them. Tiruvannamalai taluk police registered a case and are searching for Pakianathan. Sankar was caught red handed as he was treating a patient with allopathic medicine when the 7-member team of health officials raided the clinic suddenly. Further investigations are on.
Conversations