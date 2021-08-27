3 kumkis deployed in Nilgiris to check attacks

A kumki brought to drive away wild elephants, in The Nilgiris on Thursday

Coimbatore :

Kumkis Sujay, Srinivasan and Bomman, brought from Theppakadu elephant camp in Mudumalai were camping in the conflict prone area of Devala to drive away the wild elephants.





Barely a week ago, had two wild elephants devoured rice and pulses by damaging the houses in Devala locality. Then, the villagers resorted to a protest demanding to prevent wild elephants from straying out of the forest cover.





In another few days, the two wild elephants moved over to Nadukani, where too, they ventured into residential areas and damaged houses in search of food on Tuesday night.





Fortunately, the family members managed to escape from the fury of the elephants. However, the elephants left by causing a trail of damage to plantain crops and coconut trees.





Following these incidents of wild elephant intrusion, the villagers in Nadukani staged a protest seeking a solution to the issue. They however withdrew the protest after the Forest Department assured to bring kumkis to keep away the wild elephants.





As assured, the Forest Department engaged the three kumkis from Mudumalai to prevent wild elephants from coming out of the forest. Two of the kumkis arrived on Wednesday and another one on Thursday. The Forest Department has informed the villagers to alert them in case of wild elephant intrusions. The department has also increased surveillance in the conflict areas as a precaution.