Residents mistake house cleansing ritual for human sacrifice

Chennai :

After noticing lit lamps, pooja articles and a pit dug inside the house, which was unused for nearly 25 years, residents alerted the police raising fears of human sacrifice.





Police rushed to the spot and found an elderly man identified as Asirvadam (51) of Musal Naidu Kandigai village making arrangements to perform some rituals. The man told cops that he was a lorry driver and has three daughters. As his second son-in-law died recently he wanted to give his ancestral house in Keezhavanam to his daughter and hence started to clean the house which remained unoccupied for nearly 25 years.





As a local poojari had informed him of ghosts living in that house for years, he said he had dug a pit for a yagna and got ready with items needed to perform a ritual. He was let off with an advice later.