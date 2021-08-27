Realtors, urban planners happy over formation of 6 new corpns

Chennai :

However, government officials say that the public should be ready to pay more for their property and water charges taxes in areas where the local bodies are to be upgraded. The objective of upgrading the local bodies into corporations and municipalities is to increase the quality of roads and infrastructure and this comes with an input cost that should be borne by the local public, informed sources said.





At the same time the upgradation of local bodies and the conduct of local body polls means that the central funds to a tune of Rs 1,500 to 2,000 crores can be expected from next year, sources explained.





Local Administration Minister KN Nehru’s announcement of developing Tambaram into a municipal corporation is a welcome move and a long pending demand, said Tambaram Narayanan, a realtor. Uniform sewage plants will come and infrastructure will be upgraded. This will also help the realtors to market the plots and flats, he opined.





The government had also begun the paper works for upgrading Pallapatty, Thittakudi, Maangadu, Kundrathur, Nandivaram, Guduvancheri, Ponneri, Tiruninravur, Sholingur, Idankansalai, Tharamangalam, Thirumuruganpoondi, Gudalur, Karamadai, Karumathampatti, Madukkarai, Vadalur, Kottakuppam, Tirukoviulur, Ulundurpet, Athirampattinam, Manamadurai, Surandai, Kalakkadu, Tiruchendur, Kollankodu, Musiri and Lalgudi town panchayats into municipalities.