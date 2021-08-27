10 new arts colleges to be opened in state

Chennai :

Titled “Thisaithorum Dravidam,” School Education Minister Mahesh Poyyamozhi announced in the Assembly that renowned Tamil books like A Great Tamil Dream (Maaperum Tamizh Kanavu), Ponniyin Selvan, Vaikom Porattam (Vaikkom Struggle) would be translated in Malayalam.





Replying to the debate on demand for grants for School Education Department, he said that Karunanidhi’s summary of Tirukkural and short stories of T Janakiraman would be translated into Telugu and Kannada, respectively. The Minister also informed the House that other renowned literature would be translated into Tamil from other Dravidian languages. He also announced the launch of Muthamilaringar Translation Project to translate literature, physics, medicine, economics, engineering, chemistry and agriculture related books into Tamil for the benefit of students pursuing higher education at a cost of Rs 2 crore.





Award for young writers





To promote young writers, three young writers below 18 years of age would be presented with “Kavimani Award” which carries Rs 25,000 cash and citation every year.





Key takeaways





A Guidance and Consultation center would be created in all government schools to guide students to pursue higher education





Books, e-books and e-research journals would be procured for Anna Centenary Library at a cost of Rs 6.5 crore





E-libraries would be developed in 1,926 branch libraries and 1,915 rural libraries at a cost of Rs 2.4 crore in five years





Connemara library would be modernized at a cost of Rs 3.2 crore





Transfers of govt school teachers would be made transparent through counselling. A separate policy would be unveiled and implemented from 2021-22





Software to give sanctions to new schools online





For higher education





New arts and science colleges would be opened in Tiruchuli in Virudhunagar, Tirukovilur in Kallakurichi, Thalavadi in Erode, Ottanchathiram in Dindigul, Maanur in Tirunelveli, Dharapuram in Tirupur, Eriyur in Dharmapuri, Alangudi in Pudukottai and Serkadu in Vellore





16 existing libraries would be upgraded and digitized at Rs 85 lakh and 10 new digital libraries would be created





PhD research programs would be started in Govt Arts and Science Colleges in Chengalpattu, Salem, Coimbatore, Namakkal, Tiruchy, Dindigul, Kumbakonam, Kovilpatti, Nandanam in Chennai and Tirupur





Diploma in Mechanical and Civil Engineering would be launched





Women friendly Diploma and Short term certificate courses like CAD, Web Designing, Office Management and computer application, interior decoration and bio medical electronics would be launched





Foreign languages like German, Japanese, Mandarin, Russian and French would be taught to final year students of govt and govt aided engineering colleges for overseas exposure





Institute of Road and Transport Technology in Erode would be converted into Govt Engineering College.





Lateral entry to B Com courses would be facilitated for students of Diploma in Commercial Practice





MoU will be signed between Directorate of Technical Education and IIT-Bombay to increase technical skills of students and employability