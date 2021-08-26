Student Safety Advisory Committee To Be Setup In All Schools: Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi

Chennai :

As the number of sexual harassment cases has increased in schools recently, the government on Thursday announced that a “Student Safety Advisory Committee” has to be set up in each school to monitor children safety.





Speaking on the grants to his department, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in the Assembly said a control room will be set up at DPI with a toll-free hotline and private email facility to receive complaints specifically pertaining to sexual harassment and violence at schools.





Pointing out that the state has issued protective guidelines on “students’ safety and protection from sexual violence, the Minister said “an orientation module will be prepared for use by schools to raise awareness about Posco Act among all stakeholders and to improve safety in schools.





He also said that a self-audit module has also been formulated which has to be filled up by schools. “Safety boxes have to be placed on school premises for the convenience of students to lodge their complaints and for feedback,” he said adding “Child abuse prevention week should be observed in all schools every year from November 15 to 22.





Poyyamozhi also said that an around the clock toll-free helpline with a five-seat capacity has been set up in the DPI campus. “This is a single point contact for students, teachers and parents across the state to get their grievances redressed,” he said adding “so far, around 3.5 lakh calls have been received on this helpline.” On the other welfare measures, the Minister told the House that in 2021-22 his department is planning to provide Hi-tech labs for 1,784 government middle schools with an outlay of Rs 114 crore.





The Minister also said that the government would be spending Rs 20.76 crore this year for establishing smart classrooms in 865 government higher secondary schools.





He said that the Teachers Recruitment Board has planned to conduct Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) for the year 2021 before the end of the current academic year.





Higher Education Department





Meanwhile, Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi said that the revised curriculum and syllabus will be implemented this year for the second year diploma students.





Pointing out that the syllabus revision committees have been constituted for various diploma programmes, the Minister said, “These committees have revised the curriculum and syllabi for II and III years diploma programmes, based on the inputs of industry experts to enhance employability of diploma holders,” he said.





Stating that six state-run universities will be taking up various research projects at a cost of Rs 150 crore, the Minister said accordingly Anna University will be setting up an electric vehicle charging station and Annamalai University will be doing research in the field of health and environment.





“Likewise, Bharathidasan University will take up health, energy and sustainable development projects and similarly, Bharathiyar University will be setting up cancer theranostics research centre,” he said. Madurai Kamaraj University and the University of Madras will be doing research activities in the school of biomedical sciences and biomedical applications respectively.





Ponmudi said for the principals and placement officers of all Engineering and Polytechnic Colleges, a comprehensive training programme was arranged and a road map containing several key result areas for improvement of technical education was prepared as a perspective plan.