Madurai Police Stations Gets A Makeover: Waiting Hall For Petitioners

Waiting hall facility has been created at a police station in Madurai for the benefit of petitioners

Madurai :

As per the instructions of Prem Anand Sinha, Commissioner of Police, Madurai City, an exclusive waiting hall is allotted in all police stations for the petitioners visiting the stations. The petitioners could utilize the room while waiting to complete their work in the stations and meet the officers, the Commissioner of Police said on Thursday.





The facility has been set up in all twenty-eight police stations within the limits of Madurai city police.





It was said that in few newly constructed police stations, the waiting hall is constructed inside the station, while in older stations exclusive areas were created outside the building for the convenience of the petitioners.





Already reception police personnel had been exclusively nominated and they were helping the public and petitioners in attending their works, the Commissioner said.