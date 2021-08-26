DGP Sylendra Babu inaugurates Hovercraft maintenance hangar at Mandapam ICGS

Ramanathapuram :

The facility to park the hovercraft was inaugurated in the presence of the Director-General of Indian Coast Guard, Krishnaswamy Natarajan, and the Additional Director General of Police, Tamil Nadu Coastal Security Group, Sandeep Mittal, and other senior dignitaries from Coast Guard, Navy, and Central and State Government organisations. sources said. The DGP in his address highlighted the perfect coordination between the Coast Guard personnel and Coastal Security Group personnel in ensuring maritime security, prevention of maritime crime, and also in search and rescue of missing fishermen at sea. Further, the DGP said various security agencies have been working in a coordinated manner to achieve the goal. He also added that fishermen are the eyes and ears of the coastal security wing. Nearly 500 fishermen were trained as Home Guards to execute the tasks assigned to them, Babu said.





According to a statement, Air Cushion Vehicle (ACV) Hangar has a ramp, which is constructed 15 meters on land and 7.5 meters inside the sea for safe launching and recovery of ACVs. The Hangar can cater a load of 4.5 T/Sqm and accommodate ACVs for safe berthing and maintenance which will enhance its life and also enable in-house repairs in order to save Government exchequer. The infrastructure was designed by Military Engineering Services and constructed by Sowrya Constructions, Chennai.





The ACV Hangar and its allied structures at Mandapam is a projection of the Indian Coast Guard’s will and commitment ‘To Serve and Protect’ the maritime interests of our nation, the statement adds.





Later, Sandeep Mittal, the ADGP, inaugurated the ‘Palmyrah sapling plantation’ programme at Olakkuda near Rameswaram. The programme was aimed at planting 10,000 palmyrah tree saplings, sources said.