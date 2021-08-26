Drones monitoring wild jumbos, says Minister

Chennai :

“Kumki elephants from Mudumalai Tiger Reserve have been brought to contain the movement of elephants, along with 50 men, in Gudalur forest area. Also, drones are employed to monitor the movement of elephants in the forest area,” said Ramachandran.





Gudalur MLA Pon Jayaseelan brought a calling attention motion on elephants destroying properties in Gudalur. He said that a mother-baby elephant duo in Gudalur is destroying properties and from August 17 to August 25 10 houses and crops were destroyed. Jayaseelan also urged the state to provide Rs 25,000 per damaged house to renovate. He further urged the state government to dig deep grooves and ridges to prevent entry of elephants into habitations.





The Minister replied that a male-female elephant duo is involved in damaging properties. With the help of the district forest officer, an anti-poaching team is stationed to prevent the attack of elephants. Red chilli powder, pepper powder and bees are also used to shoo away the elephants from entering residential areas, he added.