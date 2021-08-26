Annamalai behind sex video scandal, says Madan Ravichandran, releases audio tapes

Chennai :

A day after the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP ousted YouTuber Madan Ravichandran, who uploaded a video of a senior leader and his associate expressing views against the party, Madan uploaded audio tapes with an alleged conversation with the State President Annamalai.





Madan also alleged that Annamalai was behind the release of the sexually explicit video about KT Raghavan. He further claimed that it was Annamalai who forced him to release the video tapes.





Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu BJP President tweeted, "Three things guide me and will continue to guide me: the vision of playing a small part wherein BJP comes to power in Tamil Nadu, the pride of being a simple ‘Thondar’ of this great party that is built on countless people’s sacrifice, and nation first always and every time! Jai Hind."





On Tuesday, Madan had released a controversial video in social media, purportedly showing Raghavan in an explicit video call with a woman. Raghavan, who announced his resignation on Twitter, denied his involvement in the video and claimed it was meant to tarnish his image and also that of the party.