KT Raghavan in the soup again: Man alleges abduction of his wife

Chennai :

The complaint by the man comes days after KT Raghavan was caught in an explicit video call with a woman, following which the latter quit his post as Tamil Nadu BJP’s General Secretary.





The Chengalpet man alleged that KT Ragavan made a sexually explicit video call to his wife. After he came to know about the call, Ragavan apparently threatened him and kidnapped his wife. A complaint was lodged with the Chengalpattu District Superintendent's office against former BJP leader KT Raghavan.





District Superintendent of Police Vijayakumar has promised to take action on the complaint.





Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP on Wednesday removed Madan Ravichandran and his associate Venba, who uploaded a sleaze video of KT Raghavan, from the party for expressing views against the party.