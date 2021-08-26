State will not allow ideological penetration through NGOs: Minister

Chennai :

"I personally inspected a couple of schools to check the activities of NGOs in the schools and found out that they have sponsored only the laboratories in the schools. No such ideological penetration is done in the schools through NGOs and the state government will not allow it", said Mahesh, while replying to the queries of VCK MLA J Mohamed Shanavas also called as 'Aloor' Shanavas.





The issue of NGOs being permitted to teach school students was brought by Shanavas when he said that the New Education Policy (NEP) permits NGOs to teach in government schools and even the previous state government has permitted an NGO 'Agastya' to teach students. The NGO is also continuing in the present rule and hinted that the NGO is indirectly infusing RSS ideology in the schools.





"We all know what the NGO will teach to school students. We do not need such an NGO to teach education for our students", said Shanavas.





He also said that in many courses there are chapters against the ideology of social justice for which the Minister for Higher Education replied that such a chapter against social justice was removed from the syllabus of Tamil Nadu open university.





Shanavas further said that though the state government has announced that the state education policy will be formulated, the state should ensure that the experts appointed to frame the education policy should also have thoughts of social justice or else the very purpose of the education policy will be defeated.





The Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) of Tamil Nadu is 51.4 pc but GER in India is just 27.1 pc. With just 27.1 pc GER the central government is imposing NEP on the state which has 51.4 pc but on the contrary it should be Tamil Nadu's education policy that should be implemented across the country, added Shanavas.