Tamil Nadu receives 4.8 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine

Chennai :

The State received around Four lakh Eighty Thousand doses of Covishield from SII, Pune. The consignments reached the Chennai cargo terminal at 12:30 pm today.





With the likelihood of a possible third wave of Covid-19 likely in October as predicted by the WHO, the government has mandated vaccinations to all above 18 years and to follow the SOPs.





Accordingly, the State Government has stepped up measures to tackle the upcoming third wave. A total of 400 vaccination camps, including mobile vaccination units, launched recently, are being organized in Chennai on Thursday. A target of one lakh doses is expected to be achieved with camps in 200 wards, along with 24-hour vaccination sites in medical college hospitals and other government healthcare facilities.





Since the schools and colleges are re-opening from September 1, the government has passed a GO mandating compulsory vaccination for college students, staff, and teaching faculties. Hence there has been an increase in demand for vaccines in the State.





Following which the State Government has procured 4,80,000 covishield vaccines from the SII, Pune. The consignment arrived by Indigo Airlines today, which was later taken to DMS, Teynampet.