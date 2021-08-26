Man alleges KT Raghavan kidnapped his wife, files complaint

Chennai :

The man, who is a resident of Chengalpattu, alleged that KT Ragavan made a sexually explicit video call to his wife. After he came to know about the call, Ragavan apparently threatened him and kidnapped his wife.





District Superintendent of Police Vijayakumar has promised to take action on the complaint.





Earlier this week, a video of KT Ragavan engaging in an inappropriate video conversation with women surfaced online, following which, he resigned from his post as Tamil Nadu BJP’s General Secretary.