Several districts in TN to get heavy rain for the next two days

Chennai :

The center cautioned fishermen not to venture into the sea due to the strong wind along coast of Kerala and Lakshadweep.





“Due to heat convection, several districts including - Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Dindigul, Nilgiris, Theni, Thiruvannamalai and Salem districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to experience heavy rain along with thunderstorm activity. Also, Nilgiris, Dindigul, Theni, Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts might get heavy to very rain for the next two days,” said N Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Regional Meteorological Center (RMC).





Meanwhile, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places over Tamil Nadu and Karaikal area for the next 24 hours. As far as Chennai is concerned, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy. Light rain is likely to occur in some areas.





RMC cautioned the fishermen not to venture to the sea due to strong winds of 40 kmph to 50 kmph are expected along the coast of Kerala and Lakshadweep till August 30.





On Thursday, the weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded the maximum temperature which was 35.7 degrees Celsius and 35.4 degrees Celsius respectively. The minimum temperature was 26.7 degrees Celsius and 25.4 degrees Celsius was recorded in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam respectively.





According to RMC, the highest amount of rainfall was recorded at various districts on Wednesday, including Villupuram received 10 cm of rainfall, Kallakurichi 8 cm, Theni, Thiruvannamalai, Karur recorded 5 cm of rainfall each, and Tiruchy received 4 cm of rainfall.