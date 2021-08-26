Thu, Aug 26, 2021

CM MK Stalin introduces bill of 7.5 percent reservation to students from government schools

Published: Aug 26,202101:45 PM by IANS

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday introduced a bill to allocate 7.5 percent reservation to students from government schools for professional courses like engineering, agriculture, fisheries and law.

File Photo : Chief Minister M K Stalin
He added that the decision to pass the bill was based on the recommendation of the late Justice D Murugesan committee.

In the cabinet meeting held earlier this month, the he had announced the decision and mentioned that legislation in this regard will be tabled during the budget session which was given out a few days back.

Speaking in the Assembly after passing the bill, CM said that a smaller number of students from government schools enter professional courses due to their economic background and lack of awareness. 

The opposition members from the AIADMK welcomed the bill. The bill is expected to be passed unanimously in the house.
