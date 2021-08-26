VAO arrested in Villupuram

Chennai :

The complainant had approached the DVAC unit, Villupuram and gave complaint that he had applied for Patta name transfer for his land at Village Administrative Office, Thailapuram Village, Vanur Taluk, Villupuram, for which M.Raju, Village Administrative Officer demanded Rs.20,000 as bribe for processing his application. In this connection a case was registered and a trap was organised on Wednesday by DVAC team. During trap proceedings, the accused M.Raju, Village Administrative Officer, reiterated his earlier demand and received the bribe amount of Rs.20,000 from the complainant, following which accused was arrested, a press release from DVAC said.