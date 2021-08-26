Scam alleged in hiring of health inspectors

Tiruvannamalai :

Sources said the second wave resulted in the government outsourcing appointment of temporary health inspectors for pandemic related works in Cheyyar health district in May and June last year. “While 54 HIs were appointed it was soon clear that most had no knowledge of what their jobs entailed. This in turn led to discreet enquiries by the then Cheyyar DD (health) who, before being shifted, submitted a detailed report stating that of the 54 candidates only five had the requisite qualifications,” an official seeking anonymity said.





Complaints were also sent to the Tiruvannamalai SP who ordered the district crime police to investigate. “Preliminary investigations revealed that except for the five genuine candidates, two did not undergo the required two-year course but submitted bogus certificates,” the official added. Similarly, 17 candidates underwent only part of the courses in unrecognised institutes.





“The District Administration has forwarded a report to the Chennai DPH (Directorate of Public Health) and are now awaiting a high-level committee to take the investigation to the next level,” a senior official revealed.





Asked if salaries paid to such staff would be recovered, an official said, “DPH will have to decide on this.” Sources added that district officials are worried whether action will be taken and genuine replacements posted before the anticipated third wave in September – October.