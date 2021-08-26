2 policemen transferred for helping ‘helicopter’ brothers evade arrest

A special team Sub Inspector who had reportedly helped the ‘helicopter’ brothers was transferred to the other district on Wednesday.
Thiruchirapalli: The ‘helicopter’ brothers- Ganesh (50) and Swaminathan (47) were running a finance firm and collected several crores of rupees with the promise of doubling the fund within a year. Since they failed to return the fund as promised, the depositors approached the Thanjavur police. However, a few police were found to have nexus with the accused duo and reportedly helped them escape from the arrest. Subsequently, a detailed investigation was made and the police nexus was confirmed. Later, upon confirming the help rendered to the accused, the Special Team Inspector Somasundaran was transferred to Nagapattinam, while the Sub Inspector Kannan was transferred to Tiruvarur on Wednesday.
